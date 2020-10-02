Viking Athlete of the Week - October 1, 2020

From the coach: I chose sophomore Nick Bovitz for my nomination. He is my most versatile player and works his hardest in every scenario. His work rate is unmatched and his ability to play against players much bigger than him is unbelievable. Nick is a wonderful player to have on your side of the ball offensively and defensively
Favorite thing about sports: To have fun and be able to play with my friends and make new ones.
Person who has influenced you: My dad; he is always being positive and always supportive and has always helped me persevere through tough times.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I get my head in game mode and get prepared for how the game might go either good or bad and go out to have fun.
Highlight of athletic career: Getting to play with some of my closest friends and getting to go to sections and have a heck of a season.
Future goals: Some of my future goals are to become a motivation for kids like me to become great athletes and play with their heart and to never give up and always fight through.
