Viking Athlete of the Week - October 22, 2020

From the coach: Justin is also a first time Cross Country runner. Justin always gives 100% at practice and at meets. He always wants to run with the A group and never cuts corners in practice. His hard work has given him a spot on the Varsity roster. Justin is putting in this hard work because his plans are going to serve in the US Army.
Favorite thing about sports: Being able to do them with friends and to get outside, especially with cross country.
Person who has influenced you: The main person that influenced me to join cross country would have either been Paul Boalk or Evelyn DeMars.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I mostly prepare for a meet by drinking plenty of water and eating some healthy foods hours before the race so that its had time to go through.
Highlight of athletic career: So far I would have to say is seeing how long I can actually run for and seeing my times get better and better each time.
Future goals: To join the U.S. Army after high school, which is one more reason I joined CC for is to help me with my speed and endurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.