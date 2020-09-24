Viking Athlete of the Week - September 24, 2020

From the coach: Laura has been an outstanding SR leader this year! She is a great competitor and consistently gives 100% for her teammates. We recently made a positional change with her and she has proven to be the player we were looking for at center back. She’s physical, plays a really good technical game & her ability to read the game from the back, which helps us play out deep in transition. Laura has always excelled academically as well as being an awesome social & community/volunteer leader.
Favorite thing about sports: The competitive aspect. What I love about soccer is that I am able to tune out of my personal life and just put my heart into the game and compete to the best of my abilities
Person who has influenced you: My parents. They have never missed a game of mine and have always supported me
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Through mental preparations. That means taking time to reflect on what I need to do better in order to improve my performance for myself and my team. A lot of times before a game I will listen to music and that’s when I start mentality prepare myself.
Highlight of athletic career: The night we opened our turf feild. We won the game in what I believe was the last 5 seconds. That was a very special night to my teammates and me.
Future goals: Getting my college degree in Visual Communications. I am also looking into playing soccer in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.