Viking Athlete of the Week, Dec. 26

From the coach: I nominated Kate because she does so much for our basketball program on and off the court. Not only is she an excellent basketball player, she is an even better person. She works hard, is extremely coachable, and believes in our team and what we can accomplish this season. Kate is a wonderful role model, and we are so fortunate to have her as a leader on our team!
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is the team. You’re given a second family and succeeding together makes it fun.
Person who has influenced you: My sisters have all influenced me most. I wouldn’t be playing if it wasn’t for them. They encourage me daily.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I usually take a nap at home, eat a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, then visualize the game beforehand.
Highlight of athletic career: My highlight is the beginning of this season. Our work is finally paying off from previous seasons. We’ve picked up some big wins.
Future goals: I hope to have a good season next year with the girls, and possibly continue playing after high school.
