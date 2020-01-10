Viking Athlete of the Week, January 9

From the coach: Cody Croal one of the best players on the ice at all times. This last week he had two goals and four assists, which led to two big victories. Cody attracts a lot of attention when he is on the ice and still finds ways to come up big and make plays. When he is on the ice, he makes everyone around him better, and that’s a true sign of a great player.
Favorite thing about sports: Get to take my mind off of everything else and just play the game that I love.
Person who has influenced you: My DAD!!!
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Listen to music, get focused and go for a run.
Highlight of athletic career: Section finals last year beating Chisago Lakes and going to the state tournament.
Future goals: To play Division 1 hockey and play in the NHL.
