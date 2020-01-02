Viking Athlete of the Week, January 2

From the coach: I nominate Bekah Fish because she possesses qualities that make her an exceptional role model for the athletes on our gymnastics team. This is Bekah’s first year as a co-captain on our team, and the title has accentuated her character and leadership skills. Bekah genuinely cares about all the girls on our team and proves this by how she gravitates toward anyone who may look left out or like they are having a hard time, and is ready to offer up help. She is the thread that ties our team into a family!
Favorite thing about sports: The rush of adrenaline you get when you are competing. Having your team behind you is the best.
Person who has influenced you: My sister has really inspired me to do my best during practice and competition. My team also inspires me to be my best.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: By hanging out with my team on the bus or just sitting in the gym before the meet. I find that it really helps me not to stress out about the meet.
Highlight of athletic career: Becoming stronger as a team last year and as an individual. I really liked when I had a completely solid meet where I stuck/nailed every routine in the meet.
Future goals: My future goals would be to make it to state as a team and as an individual.
