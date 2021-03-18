Viking Athlete of the Week, March 18, 2021

From the coach: I nominated Kate Carlson because she deserves any and all recognition for what she has done for our basketball program this season and throughout her career. Despite not having the senior year any of us could have imagined or wished for, she has continued to demonstrate a positive attitude and team-first approach all while battling some health issues of her own. Kate is hard-working, extremely coachable, humble, and is the ultimate example and role model for younger players in our program. She will end her career near the top of the record books for points, rebounds, assists, and steals. It’s hard to put into words everything Kate has done for her teammates and our coaching staff!
Favorite thing about sports: Spending time with the team and meeting new people.
Person who has influenced you: My sisters influenced me most.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I listen to music and dance around with my teammates. Get the nervous jitters out.
Highlight of athletic career: The highlight of my career was scoring my 1000th point.
Future goals: My future goal is to travel the world and have fun.
