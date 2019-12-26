Viking Soundbites

Girls Basketball
The Vikings saw their undefeated season come to an end last week, but not before extending it to 7-0.
The week started with a convincing 71-38 win over St. Croix Prep on Tuesday, Dec. 17. North Branch’s offense came on the inside from Paige Peaslee’s 17 points and eight rebounds, combined with Maddie Helin’s 16 points. Chloe Lattimore added 11 points and six rebounds.
Two nights later, North Branch got off to a strong start against section foe Cloquet and held on for a 56-46 win. Peaslee was again the leading scorer, picking up 21 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
North Branch’s busy week caught up with them the next night, however, as the Vikings suffered their first loss by a score of 51-42 against Big Lake. Katherine Carlson was the only player to reach double digits, scoring 11 points.
Boys hockey
North Branch’s week featured a pair of lopsided victories, by scores of 8-0 and 7-0 over Becker/Big Lake and Cambridge-Isanti.
The first win was against Becker on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Tucker Sachs led the scoring barrage in the game, picking up the hat trick. Joey Kerchner added a pair of goals.
Two nights later, it was Cody Croal’s turn to earn the hat trick, with Matt Dekanick chipping in with a pair in the win over the Bluejackets.
Boys basketball
After starting the season hot, the Vikings boys team has cooled off a bit, losing twice last week to strong opponents.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, North Branch faced another potent outside-shooting team in Pine City, losing to the Dragons 81-71. Drew Van Eerden was the leading scorer for North Branch, picking up 15 points, with Logan Murphy not far behind with 13 points.
Two nights later, the Vikings went up against Irondale, falling to the Knights 76-59. Forty-six of the Vikings’ 59 points came from three players, with Trevor Johnson picking up 18 points and Carter Whitman and Murphy each adding 14 points.
North Branch will now look to end their three-game skid with their only game during the Christmas break, at home against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Dec. 27.
Gymnastics
Already facing one of the favorites to compete for the conference championship in Big Lake, a shorthanded Viking squad fell to the Hornets by a score of 143.65-126.175.
North Branch could only muster fourth-place finishes in three of the four individual events. Junior Bekah Fish finished fourth on bars (8.625) and floor (8.95), while junior Paige Bauer took fourth on vault with an 8.9. Fish was also third in the all-around at 34.05.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.