Boys basketball
After starting the season off red-hot, the Vikings have hit a cool patch as of late, losing their last four games.
The last defeat came courtesy of visiting Kasson-Mantorville during the Christmas break by a score of 66-61. The Komets jumped out to an early lead in the game, leading 38-30 at halftime. The Vikings did manage to scrape away at that lead, tying the game up at 49 apiece midway through the second half. However, K-M retook the lead and never looked back en route to the five-point win.
The Vikings did see some balanced scoring in the game, with Trevor Johnson and Logan Murphy each collecting 15 points, and Drew VanEerden adding 14.
The loss drops the Vikings below the .500 mark for the first time this season at 3-4.
Boys hockey
North Branch traveled to Little Falls for the Flyers’ annual holiday tournament, coming away with the runner-up trophy.
North Branch had decided victories the first two days of the tournament, topping Willmar 5-1 and West Fargo Sheyenne 7-2. However, the team was bested on the final day by the host Flyers, falling 6-1.
In each of the wins, North Branch featured balanced scoring, with Joey Kerchner the only player to have two goals against Willmar, and Tucker Sachs doing the same against West Fargo Sheyenne.
North Branch currently sits with a 9-3 overall record, which puts them just behind section foes Pine City (11-2) and Monticello (8-4-1). However, the Vikings will have the opportunity to gain ground on both teams as they face the Dragons once and the Moose twice in the new year.
Girls basketball
For the second year in a row, the Vikings girls team had their Christmas tournament plans altered because of weather. Instead of playing twice at Monticello, the team was reduced to playing a single game, versus Orono, who they lost to 65-37.
Paige Peaslee was the leading scorer for the Vikings in the game, collecting 14 points. Kate Carlson also reached double digits, scoring 10.
Despite now losing their first two games this season, North Branch feels comfortable sitting with a 7-2 overall record, which is just behind section leader Hermantown’s 10-1 record.
