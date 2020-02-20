Gymnastics
Although the Vikings knew they weren’t going to contend for the Section 7A title, the team went into Saturday’s meet hoping to make a good showing and perhaps qualify a gymnast or two for the state individual meet. And with the exception of a few rough points, they did exactly that.
North Branch finished the meet in fourth place, scoring a 135.5, which was just .35 away from third place Chisago Lakes. Class A #1-ranked Big Lake claimed the championship with a 146.475. The Vikings also got their wish of qualifying an individual as Paige Bauer captured the section vault championship with an incredible pike tsuk that scored a 9.55.
The meet started slow on beam as all but Bauer couldn’t avoid falling off the apparatus during their routines. Bauer’s 8.95 led the team and was good enough for fifth place, just outside of qualifying for state.
Next up was floor, where Dakota Esget’s 9.125 gave the seventh grader a seventh-place finish. Vault was next, where Bauer hit the best vault of her career to win the event. Finally was bars, where Bekah Fish also finished just outside of qualifying for state, scoring a sixth-place 8.8.
For gymnastics, the top three all-arounders automatically qualify for state in every event, plus the next three highest scores in each event also qualify. So if one of the three all-arounders doesn’t place in the top six on an event, the sixth, fifth or possibly even fourth place finisher on that event gets bumped out of qualifying for state.
Bauer will compete in the Class A individual meet on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m., where she competes second in the first rotation of the meet.
Boys hockey
The Vikings broke out of their late-season, injury-induced skid last week, but not before falling once more.
On Tuesday, Feb. 11, North Branch lost to Breck 7-2. Goalie Jake Turek had an unwelcome return from injury in having to face 42 Mustang shots on goal as Breck broke the game open with three goals in the second and third periods after North Branch held a brief 2-1 lead off of goals from Matt Dekanick and Cody Croal.
Three days later, North Branch officially righted the ship by defeating Mound-Westonka 4-3 in overtime. Tucker Sachs had the hat trick for the Vikings, with Croal picking up the game winner late in overtime.
Despite their recent losing streak, North Branch was given the #2 seed for the Section 5A tournament. The Vikings will play Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m., with North Branch being designated as the home team.
Boys basketball
The Vikings can’t even catch a break from Mother Nature as a potential losing streak-breaking game against Cloquet got postponed last week due to the cold weather on Thursday. Because of that, North Branch’s skid reached 18 games as the Vikings fell twice last week.
The first loss came to St. Francis on Tuesday, Feb. 11, by a score of 71-65. Trevor Johnson and Carter Whitman each scored 13 points in the loss to the Saints.
The day after what would have been the Cloquet game, North Branch suffered a lopsided 82-46 loss to Becker. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 30-point lead at halftime and never looked back. Andrew Thauwald scored 15 points for North Branch.
Girls basketball
Going up against the 2019 state runner-up and current #4-ranked team in Class AAA is tough enough at full strength, but doing it without one of your top starters makes for an impossible task. That is the situation North Branch faced as they traveled to Becker without starting forward Paige Peaslee, who has missed the last several games. The end result was a 91-17 mauling by the Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 14. Katherine Carlson had virtually all of North Branch’s points, scoring 12 of their 17.
Three days earlier, Peaslee’s absence was also felt as the Vikings fell to St. Francis 48-43. Earlier in the season, North Branch had easily defeated the Saints 66-49.
In the loss last week, Carlson and Megan Bunes each collected 13 points to lead the Vikings, who held a 28-19 halftime lead before falling flat in the second half.
Besides a game against Cambridge-Isanti that was held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, North Branch has one more game in their regular season.
Wrestling
The Vikings entered the Section 4AA team tournament with “half a team,” resulting in a 54-30 loss to St. Croix Lutheran in the first round. North Branch had to forfeit seven of the 14 weights, immediately putting them in a no-win situation, with the best the team could hope for would be a tie if North Branch would have somehow gained a pin at every contested weight.
As it was, the team did very well in the match, with four of them collecting pins and another winning via forfeit.
With that behind them, the Vikings will now focus on qualifying as many of their wrestlers for the individual state tournament when they compete in the section individual tournament at South St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 22. The top two wrestlers in each weight advance to state.
