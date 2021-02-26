Boys basketball
The Vikings boys cagers got off to a cold start against Cambridge-Isanti, both figuratively and literally. While making the short trek west to Cambridge, the Vikings’ bus broke down, forcing them to wait for a replacement ride to arrive and delaying the start of the varsity game by a good 20 minutes. And once the game started, North Branch saw the host Jackets jump out to an 18-1 lead.
Eventually, North Branch did warm up and made a close game of it, even briefly leading early in the second half before C-I retook the lead and never relinquished it, handing North Branch a 55-49 loss. Trevor Johnson was the top scorer for the Vikings, picking up 17 points. Carson Klein added 11.
Girls basketball
The Vikings fell twice last week, losing to Hinckley-Finlayson 68-60 and Cambridge-Isanti 75-44.
For the second time this season, the team lost Maddie Hellin to an injury as she injured her ankle early in the game against H-F. The team still fought hard, but couldn’t quite recover. Ella Kuhlman had a career-high 30 points in the loss, with Kate Carlson adding 16 points and 11 steals for an unusual double-double.
Kuhlman followed that game up with another solid outing against the Jackets, collecting 25 points. Carlson added 11 in the loss.
Gymnastics
The small, but determined tumblers notched one win last week, but also fell to a strong conference and section foe.
The first meet of the week was their annual meet against neighbor Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson. Originally it was supposed to be a triangular with Wisconsin neighbor Grantsburg joining in, but they pulled out to focus on their upcoming section competition, leaving it only versus the Flamingos.
The Vikings came out on top over their friendly rivals, scoring 132.950 to RPHF’s 128.125. North Branch claimed the top score in each event, with Dakota Esget winning bars (8.6) and tying for first on floor with a 9.325. Esget also won the all-around with a 35.175. Paige Bauer edged out Esget on the vault, scoring a 9.375, with Esget getting second with a 9.35. Bekah fish won the beam with a 9.0.
Two nights later, the Vikings faced off against defending state Class A champion Big Lake, who appears to be getting back into form after getting off to a slow start this season. The Hornets easily topped the Vikings, 143.8 - 134.8. Despite the loss, North Branch did score their season high team score. Bauer and Esget were again 1-2 on the vault, this time with scores of 9.45 and 9.35. But that was the only top finish in the meet.
Boys hockey
It’s never good to go into a longer slump during the regular season, but its even worse in a condensed season. But that’s exactly where the Vikings find themselves as they are currently marred in a six-game winless streak after losing three times last week.
The bad week started with a 6-4 loss to rival Chisago Lakes. Entering the third period tied at three, the Vikings gave up three goals in the loss. Tucker Sachs had the hat trick for North Branch.
North Branch then took one on the chin, losing to St. Francis 7-2, even though the Vikings outshot the Saints 39-25. North Branch went down 5-0 in the game before getting their first goal late in the second period.
The bad week concluded with a rare Monday night game against Pine City. While the scoreboard read “Pine City 7, North Branch 6,” it could be more appropriate to say “Pine City 7, Tucker Sachs 6.” The senior collected a rare “double hat trick” by scoring all six of North Branch’s goals in the game.
Pine City scored the game-winning goal and extended North Branch’s winless streak with just 11 seconds left in the third period.
Northern Tier girls hockey
The Stars escaped with a win over last week, but then lost a lopsided game.
The close win came against Buffalo, where despite being outshot 28-8, the team managed a 1-0 win over the Bison on Gabrielle Giving’s goal late in the second period. Goalie Meghan Gibb was easily the first star for the Stars, stopping all 28 shots to earn the shutout.
Two days later, Northern Tier traveled up to Grand Rapids/Greenway, losing to the Lightning 7-1. Ashton Parnell scored the lone goal for Northern Tier.
Wrestling
The Vikings picked up their first team win of the season, beating St. Croix Lutheran 42-36. The individual results for that match were not reported.
