Wrestling
Last week the Viking wrestling squad featured a schedule that was more like a normal season as the team competed in seven matches over four different days, going 1-6 for the week.
The lone win for North Branch was versus Minneapolis North by a score of 42-12. That match only featured four contested weights, with the rest being forfeited by one or both teams. Josh Logan, Brandt Bombard, and Caleb Norwig picked up the contested wins for the Vikings, all by pinfall.
That same night, the Vikings lost to St. Francis 30-20. Other matches for the week saw North Branch lose to Andover 49-24, Centennial 43-27, Waconia 67-9, Delano 57-18, and Chisago Lakes 42-41.
Bombardt was the only Viking to wrestle all seven matches, going a perfect 7-0. Logan also went undefeated, with two of his seven wins being via forfeit.
Boys hockey
If you’re going to break out of a winless streak, you might as well do it in style, which is exactly what the Vikings did in laying a 9-3 trouncing over rival Chisago Lakes.
The game was actually close for the first period-and-a-half, with the two teams being tied 3-3. But that was when the Vikings stormed all over Chisago Lakes, scoring six unanswered goals to claim the lopsided win. The Vikings capitalized on their power play chances, scoring three of their goals with the man advantage.
Alex Langevin had a hat trick in the game, with Tucker Sachs adding two more goals to his impressive season’s total.
Gymnastics
Besides wrestling, the Viking gymnastics team was the only North Branch sport to see action twice in a week. The North Branch tumblers added two more wins to their season total, defeating Chisago Lakes 134.775 - 131.75 and St. Francis 135.675 - 133.125.
Senior Paige Bauer had an excellent couple meets, taking first on the vault in both meets with nearly identical scores of 9.35 and 9.325. She also took first on beam versus Chisago Lakes with an excellent 9.2. 8th-grader Dakota Esget won floor in both meets, scoring a 9.3 and 9.15.
Boys basketball
It was another close call for the Vikings last week, but North Branch came up just short in a thrilling game versus rival Chisago Lakes by a score of 72-70.
North Branch held a solid 39-32 lead at halftime, but couldn’t hold off the Wildcats down the stretch. A Wildcat run to start the second half gave Chisago Lakes a 56-52 lead at the midway point of the second half. And despite several rallies by the Vikings, they couldn’t quite regain the lead down the stretch.
Trevor Johnson had a strong game, scoring 26 points. Carson Klein added 17 points.
Girls basketball
North Branch lost to Chisago Lakes 57-31 in their only game of the week. The Vikings got off to a slow start in the game, scoring only eight points in the first half for a 30-8 deficit. The team played better in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the large deficit. Ella Kuhlman scored 13 points in the game.
The Vikings’ other game of the week, versus North St. Paul, was postponed to March 10.
Northern Tier girls hockey
The Stars have reached a rough patch in their schedule, facing and falling to a pair of solid opponents last week.
In their first game, the Stars lost to Hopkins/St. Louis Park 5-2. The visiting Hopkins jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two periods before Jenna Kurkowski and Kathryn Busse scored for the home team.
Two nights later, the Stars faced off against the Zephyrs from Mahtomedi, losing 2-1. Just one goal was scored in each period, with the Stars’ Samantha Olson scoring the lone goal for Northern Tier in the second period.
