Girls basketball
The Vikings picked up a much-appreciated win last week, topping Moose Lake-Willow River 77-64 on Senior Night for North Branch. Appropriately, senior Kate Carlson led the way for the Vikings, scoring 24 points and collecting 11 rebounds. Ella Kuhlman equaled Carlson in the points department with 24 of her own. Maddie Helin contributed 13 points, and Chloe Lattimore rounded out the scoring with 10.
The rest of the week didn’t go so well for North Branch, as they lost three games during their busy week. Benilde-St. Margaret’s handed North Branch a lopsided loss by the score of 71-29 to start the week. Next, it was Princeton who topped the Vikings by a score of 59-49. Finally, St. Francis came away with the final win of the week over North Branch, by a score of 54-31.
Kuhlman was the leading scorer in two of those games, scoring 14 points versus Benilde and 12 points versus the Saints. Hellin was the top scoring against the Tigers, scoring 19 points, with Carlson adding 16 ppoints and 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Boys basketball
The Vikings went winless on the week, falling four times as North Branch closed out their home schedule.
Fridley, who was a last-minute substitute opponent, handed North Branch their first loss of the season, by a score of 78-55. That was followed by a lopsided 86-42 loss to Princeton, and a closer, 77-66 loss to Zimmerman. Finally, the Vikings lost to host St. Francis 84-72.
Carson Klein was the top scorer against Fridley, picking up 14 points. Adam Rehm added 12 points. Against Princeton, Rehm was the only double-digit scorer, picking up 13 points. Against St. Francis, Trevor Johnson had 18 points, with Travis Schoeberl right behind with 17.
Boys hockey
The Vikings had a very up and down week last week, losing three lopsided games, but picking up one key win.
Two of their losses came at the hands of Cambridge-Isanti, who bookended North Branch’s week with a 6-2 and 7-1 loss. In between, the Vikings traveled down to Faribault, losing 8-2. Their lone win came against conference and section foe Princeton by a score of 6-3.
In the win against Princeton, North Branch jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead, held a 3-2 lead after two periods, and salted the game away by scoring three more times in the third. Alex Langevin and Tucker Sachs each scored twice in the game to lead the Vikings.
Wrestling
Last week’s matchup versus Zimmerman was the ultimate example of the insanity of the mandatory team competition only scheduling each school was forced to endure this season. One by one, wrestlers from either team walked to the center of the mat to have their hand raised to signify a forfeit win. That routine held up for all but two weights: 126 pounds, which was a double-forfeit, and 170 pounds, which turned out to be the only weight both teams had a varsity wrestler prepared to compete. That match wound up being won by North Branch’s Tanner Cummings via pinfall in the second period. And following the last hand being raised via forfeit at 285 pounds, North Branch found itself “earning” a 54-24 win thanks to eight forfeit wins, compared to Zimmerman’s four.
The situation was only slightly better earlier in the evening, as North Branch lost to Becker 67-9, with only Brandt Bombard and Caleb Norwig picking up victories in the match.
North Branch’s final match of the regular season saw the host Vikings fall to Monticello 51-26. In that match, Evan Pommier, Ethan Kester, Josh Logan, Bombard, and Jackson Marcussen each picked up wins.
Northern Tier girls hockey
The Stars seem to be in the middle of a bit of late-season doldrums, with low-scoring games being the norm for the team. Despite that, the new co-op finished the week with three wins, compared to just one loss.
Two of the three wins were against a few players who used to be teammates, at least for the Cambridge-Isanti players, as the Stars topped Pine City 1-0 and 3-0. The lone goal in the first game came from Ashton Parnell. In the second game, goals were scored by Abygail Spitzer, Samantha Rudnick, and Parnell.
The loss came at the sticks of Bloomington Jefferson by a score of 4-3 in a game that was dominated by the Jaguars despite the fact the Stars held a 3-1 lead before Jefferson rattled off three unanswered goals in the third period. The shots on goal told the story as Jefferson fired 64 pucks at Stars goalie Meghan Gibb.
The final game of the week was an exception to the rest of the week as Northern Tier dominated the Prairie Centre Blue Devils 7-0, shellacking the Blue Devils’ goalie with an incredible 82 shots on goal, compared to just seven for the visitors.
