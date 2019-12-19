Girls basketball
The Vikings held on for a hard-fought win over visiting Monticello to keep their undefeated record intact.
In their only game of the week, held at home on Friday, Dec. 13, North Branch defeated the Magic 58-50. The Vikings held a slim, one-point lead going into halftime at 26-25 and were able to extend it in the second half for the 8-point win.
Megan Bunes was the offensive leader for North Branch, scoring 21 points, with 15 of them coming on three-pointers. Paige Peaslee, who was not only fighting against Monticello’s strong inside presence but also feeling “under the weather” all week, picked up 18 points and 11 rebounds for a well-earned double-double.
The team’s 5-0 record isn’t only the best start of the season since 2012, but has also garnered some notice in the early polls, with the team sitting at #8 in the first Class AAA QRF rankings.
Boys hockey
North Branch faced some stiff competition last week, going 1-1 to bring their season record to 5-2.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Vikings had to come back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat St. Francis 5-3. North Branch racked up four-straight goals and finished the Saints off with an empty-netter to get the win. Cody Croal recorded the game-winning and empty-net goals to lead the Vikings.
Two days later, the Vikings suffered a surprising loss to a much-improved Northern Lakes by a score of 4-3. The two teams traded goals for most of the game before the Lightning put the game away with the winning goal late in the third period.
Boys basketball
The Vikings continued their winning ways last week, that is until they ran straight into a brick wall in the form of Grand Rapids, losing to the Thunderhawks 93-43 in a game where, according to head coach Alex Kuhlman, everything went wrong.
Before that, however, North Branch had a pair of nice wins, beating Mora 77-66 and Duluth Denfeld 82-66. Carter Whitman was the leading scorer against the Mustangs, picking up 16 points. Drew VanEerden had the hot hand against the Hunters, scoring 26 points.
Gymnastics
The Vikings rebounded nicely from their rough start to the season, scoring over six points higher than their first meet. Despite the improved scoring, North Branch did come out on the short end of the stick, falling to Monticello 140.75-131.875.
Junior Paige Bauer returned to last season’s scoring level on her best event, the floor, hitting her routine for a first-place 9.35. Bauer was the Vikings’ top all-arounder, placing third behind a pair of Magic with a score of 34.85. Bekah Fish added the only other “9” score, earning a 9.025 on floor. Seventh-grader Dakota Esget came close to earning her first nine, scoring 8.925 on bars.
Wrestling
In their only action of the week, the Vikings placed 11th out of 16 teams at the Maple Grove Crimson Invite.
Brandt Bombard’s third-place finish at 138 pounds was North Branch’s top result in the tournament, with Josh Logan (132 pounds) Sam Sonnek (182 pounds) each coming in fourth.
Dance team
The Vikettes had a busy week last week, competing three times in just five days. North Branch finishedsixth in a high-kick competition at Big Lake, fifth during a conference competition at Chisago Lakes and third at an invite at Fridley.
