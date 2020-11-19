Viking volleyball splits week, Jackets survive Hornets’ sting

The North Branch volleyball team had an up-and-down week last week, sweeping one opponent but then getting swept themselves.
Princeton seems to be the “go-to” school in order to pick up another match to replace an opponent who had to cancel as the Vikings hosted the Tigers for the second time in two weeks, with one more match scheduled for the two teams next week.
Last week’s match wound up very similar to the first meeting, with the Vikings cruising to a 3-0 win by scores of 25-14, 25-17, 25-18. Also like last time, North Branch evenly spread the offense out, with Lindsey Bunes picking up 11 kills, and the two Paiges - Peaslee and Sheehan adding nine kills.
Two nights later, the Vikings again found themselves on the wrong end of a sweep, compliments of conference front-runner Monticello. Like earlier in the season, the Magic were just too potent for the Vikings, winning 25-14, 26-24, 25-12. What limited offense the Vikings could muster came from the middle, as both Peaslee and Reagan Irons led the team with only five kills each. Defensively, the Magics’ accuracy limited North Branch digs to Chloe Fortuna and Sheehan each collecting seven.
Jackets win lone match
A shorthanded Bluejacket squad battled tough to pick up a 3-0 win over Big Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 10 in C-I’s lone match of the week. Despite missing their starting setter and libero, the Jackets edged the Hornets by scores of 26-24, 25-20, 26-24.
Ada Schlenker and Makenzie Coplan were strong from the outside, picking up nine and seven kills respectively. Sophomore Brooklyn Dickey, filling in at the setter position, collected 24 assists. Ellie Kuznia, who donned the libero jersey, came up with 20 digs, followed by Cierra Johnshoy, who was thrust into the back court rotation, coming up with 14 digs.
Being shorthanded however, has caught up with the Jackets as their two matches this week - versus Monticello and Becker, were canceled.
Panthers slash through Bombers
Braham had a rough time last week, falling to a strong Onamia Panthers squad twice by scores of 3-0 and 3-1. The losses drops the Bombers to a .500 record at 4-4 with the possibility of three matches remaining in the regular season.
