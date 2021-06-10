From the coach: Paige is one of the most dedicated athletes to come out of North Branch. She also was a three sport athlete, excelled in soccer, gymnastics and track and field. Her dedication in the classroom also was prevalent as she will take her track and field talents and studies to the next level to Mankato State University. Paige was also this year‘s Athena winner for North Branch.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is the drive and motivation it gives me. Also being able to see growth, whether it’s for me or my teammates, it’s exciting to see
Person who has influenced you: My mom, she has always pushed me to do/be better and supported me the last 6 years. Without her I wouldn’t be where I am now.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I always make a list of everything I need to bring before every meet, makes me feel prepared and ready to go. I also chew gum and it’s been the same exact kind for years
Highlight of athletic career: Some highlights of my track career is 7th place in state sophomore year, qualifying for hamline elite meet, and my recent PR of 12 feet
Future goals: A near future goal is to break the school record for pole vault, and then also to stay healthy throughout college track and graduate with my 4-year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.