Vikings hire Dufault to coach boys basketball

North Branch Area Public Schools is proud to announce that Todd Dufault has been hired as varsity head coach for the boys basketball program.
Most recently, Dufault was the varsity head coach at Chisago Lakes High School. Prior to that position, Dufault served as varsity head coach for Waseca (2011-16), asst. varsity head coach at Owatonna (2003-11), and the WCCO All Stars. Dufault received his education from Bethany Lutheran College and Southwest State University.
“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to lead the North Branch Boys Basketball Program. The goal is to build onto the healthy culture and solid foundation already in place, said Dufault. “I cannot wait to start building relationships with the players and get to work.”
“I’m so incredibly excited to work with Coach Dufault,” said Activities Director Andrea Schmidt, adding, “His basketball IQ coupled with his past successes in turning struggling programs around lead me to believe he will make immediate, meaningful, and significant contributions in developing a highly successful boys basketball program at North Branch Area High School.”
