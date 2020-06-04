On Thursday, May 28, Cambridge-Isanti High School conducted their second-ever virtual signing ceremony, this time featuring four female athletes who were signing to continue competing at the collegiate level. Myranda Brogger (first photo, with parents) has signed with the University of Minnesota-Morris to play both basketball and golf, making her one of only a select few Bluejackets to sign to compete in two differing sports. Jordan Merwin (second photo) signed to compete for Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato to compete in both cross country and track. Emily Haglund (third photo) took a break from her job at Cub Foods to sign to play soccer at Lake Superior Community College in Duluth. Finally, Hannah Cahoe (not pictured) will be pole vaulting for Bemidji State.
