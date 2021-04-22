Weather dominates first full week of spring sports

After losing an entire year of competition, spring sports teams have been dreaming of a return to a relatively normal season. Be careful what you wish for. After going through a very warm stretch that did at least melt all of the snow in plenty of time, spring sports have already experienced their typical headache of games being canceled due to weather.
Last Tuesday’s, April 13, schedule was wiped out because of the cold, rain, and snow that descended on the area. Additionally, games on Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20 were put on ice. In between however, most teams were able to get in a competition or two.
Boys tennis
Ironically, the sport that is arguably the most weather-dependent saw the most action last week, with Cambridge-Isanti competing in two head-to-head matches and one triangular and North Branch playing in two matches, with one of those matches being C-I versus North Branch.
The Jackets continued their strong start of the season, beating North Branch 7-0 in conference competition, plus topping Mora 7-0 and Duluth Denfeld 6-1 in a unique triangular that featured only doubles competition. However the Jackets did also suffer their first setback of the year, losing 7-0 to Monticello.
Besides the loss to Cambridge-Isanti, a young North Branch squad also lost to Princeton 6-1, with Josh Newman at first singles picking up the Vikings’ lone win.
Baseball
North Branch began their 2021 campaign with a pair of victories last week. On Thursday, April 15, the Vikings spaced out three runs in the first and fourth innings before putting the game away with five runs in the sixth inning to seal an 11-1, six-inning win over Cambridge-Isanti. The game was C-I’s first of the season and the only game they’ve been able to play so far.
The next day, the Vikings took advantage of one series of fielding errors to escape with a 5-1 win over Big Lake. Once again, it was the sixth inning that was key for North Branch as they converted a bases loaded situation into four of their five runs. A single by Anthony Hartlieb platted two runners, followed by a throwing error by Big Lake that cleared the bases.
Softball
The Vikings started their season with a solid 4-0 win over Cambridge-Isanti. Sophia Smith gave North Branch all the runs they would need on a home run as freshman pitcher Hannah Bernier dominated Bluejacket hitters in her varsity debut.
Besides the game against North Branch, the Jackets also traveled to Hermantown, losing to the Hawks 9-7.
girls golf
Both the Bluejackets and Vikings began their season at the eight-team Monticello meet, with C-I placing second with a team score of 394 and North Branch placing fourth with a team score of 417. Individually, Jasmyn Sibell won the meet with a score of 85. Hailey Bistodeau was North Branch’s top finisher, shooting a 93.
Track and field
With track meets capped at no more than 250 competitors, coaches, officials, and spectators at once, individual results are a little misleading this year since that typically limits the total number of teams to around four.
North Branch’s first meet was at St. Francis, where the viking girls finished in second place among five teams. The Vikings had five first place finishers: Lilly Johnson (200 dash), Abby Schulte (shot put), Alexis Torres (discus), Madison Whitman (long jump), Paige Bauer (high jump and pole vault), and the 4x100 relay.
The boys finished fourth out of five teams. Carson Klein took first in the 1600 and Harrison Toussaint was first in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Cambridge-Isanti’s first meet was at home, hosting three other schools. The Bluejacket girls placed second as a team, with Cierra Johnshoy (1600), Aihyana Knight (400), Kaylee Clement (long jump), Emily Jones (triple jump), and the 4x200 relay placing first.
The Jacket boys finished first as a team. Andrew Head (55 hurdles), Jaxon Jones (1600), Gaven Ziebarth (100), Samuel Mechah (400), Zander Gallmeier (800), Ethan Hintermeister (pole vault), and the 4x800 relay paced the Jackets with first place finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.