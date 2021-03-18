Girls basketball
It was a very good end of the regular season for both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch, as the two teams went 4-0 on the week, with each team facing and beating Monticello for one of those wins.
North Branch first beat the Magic 49-45 on Thursday, March 11. The Vikings took a 10-point lead into halftime, and then hung on for the four-point win. Maddie Helin had 16 points, with Ella Kuhlman adding 14 points and Kate Carlson rounding out the scoring with 13.
C-I’s win over the Magic came the next night, via a 64-30 score. The Jackets went out to an 18-point lead at halftime, and only allowed 10 points to the Magic in the second half. Mikayla Aumer had 17 points in the game, with Evelyn Wiltrout adding 15 points and Maraya Wiltrout scoring 11.
In the other games last week, North Branch topped North St. Paul 55-40, with kuhlman leading the team with 17 points, Carlson picking up 16, and Helin adding 12. C-I’s other win came over Chisago Lakes 49-37. Aumer scored 20 points against the Wildcats, with Aiyana Knight adding 13, and Maraya Wiltrout scoring 10.
Likewise, Braham won their last two regular season games, beating Barnum 77-49 and Aitkin 76-61.
Gymnastics
North Branch finished their regular season on an extremely high mark, scoring 140.15 to Maple Lake’s 127.15.
The Vikings swept all of the events and had two competitors eclipse the 36 point all-around mark in the meet. Paige Bauer had a huge 9.55 score for her vault to take that event. The senior added a rock-solid 9.35 on beam for her other first place finish. She added a second-place 9.275 on floor for a 36.675 all-around, which took second place. 8th-grader Dakota Esget’s bar routine went smoothly for a 9.075, and her floor routine garnered an excellent 9.425 for first. She added a 9.1 on vault and 9.225 no-fall beam routine for a career-best 36.825 all-around score. Senior Bekah Fish also had her best meet of the season, highlighted by an 8.7 on bars, a 9.175 on beam, and 8.975 on floor for a 35.0 all-around score.
Northern Tier Girls hockey
The Stars finished their regular season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sartell. Going into the third period down 1-0, the Stars struck for two power play goals by Ashton Parnell and Samantha Rudnick to earn the win. Earlier in the week, the Stars lost to Chisago Lakes 5-2. Senior Jenna Kurkowski scored both of Northern Tier’s goals in the game.
The Stars’ season came to an end in the first round of the Section 7AA tournament as they lost to #2 seed Forest Lake 5-1 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 16.
Boys basketball
The Jackets picked up their third win of the season last week, topping Big Lake 56-44. Kobe Karels led the Jackets with 23 points in the game, with Rigo Mork adding 14.
The Jackets, however, also lost twice last week, falling to Hibbing 65-61 and Monticello 70-65. Karels was the leading scorer for C-I in the two losses, picking up 21 versus Hibbing and 17 versus the Magic. Reese Bickford added 12 points against Hibbing and Connor Braaten added 14 versus Monticello.
North Branch also faced Monticello last week, losing to the Magic 74-43. The Vikings struggled offensively in the game, with no players reaching double digits. Their only other game of the week, which was supposed to be at Mora, got canceled.
Braham won their final regular season game, beating Lakeview Christian 71-37.
Boys hockey
The Jackets suffered a bit of a letdown in their final two games of the season, losing to St. Francis 4-2 and Princeton 4-1. Jaxon Jones and Nathaniel Bauer scored in the game against the Saints, and Treyten Greene had the lone tally against the Tigers.
Both of North Branch’s final regular season games, which were supposed to be against Sauk Rapids-Rice and Monticello, were canceled.
Boys swimming
The Jackets finished their season at the Section 7AA meet last Friday and Saturday, with nobody advancing to the state meet. Senior Mitchell Patrick was the top finisher for C-I, placing fifth in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.