Boys hockey
Both the Jackets and Vikings picked up their first win of the season, with the Vikings giving new head coach Jacob Mars his first win in the team’s opening game and C-I topping a key section opponent.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, North Branch earned a hard-fought overtime win over host Princeton by a score of 6-5. Alex Langevin picked up a hat trick, including the game-winning overtime goal, to lead the Vikings’ scoring.
The Jackets’ first win came by the same score as North Branch, however C-I didn’t need overtime to top host Pine City. In an exciting early-season contest, the Jackets jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead, but saw the Dragons claw their way back to tie the score at 3-3 midway through the second period. The two teams proceeded to exchange goals until the 13 minute mark of the third period when Jake Brown picked up the unassisted game-winner.
Two days earlier, C-I fell to Becker/Big Lake 2-1. The Jackets ran into a hot goalie to start their season as they outshot BBL 53-21, but could only muster the one goal by Jacob Ziebarth.
Girls basketball
The Jackets got their season off to a thrilling start with a come-from-behind 64-59 overtime win over St. Croix Lutheran. After trailing 35-26 at halftime, C-I staged a dramatic rally, tying the score at 57 with just 58 seconds left. Overtime was all C-I’s as the Jackets outscored the Crusaders 7-2 to pick up the win. Mikayla Aumer showed she will be C-I’s workhorse this season, picking up 33 points.
North Branch got a rude welcome to the season, falling to a strong Becker team 93-27. Kate Carlson was the only Viking to reach double digits, scoring 11 points.
The Braham girls basketball team picked up two wins on two consecutive days, by nearly identical scores to start the season. On Friday, Jan. 15, the Bombers defeated East Central 63-31. The next day, Braham topped Rush City 63-29.
In the game against Rush City, Hannah Cornelius led the team with 16 points, followed closely by Nickole Duvernay’s 14 points.
Boys basketball
North Branch jumped right into their season with games on back-to-back days, unfortunately falling in both games.
To start the season, the Vikings battled Becker. North Branch kept the game close throughout, only allowing the Bulldogs to breach a double-digit lead once. North Branch even took a five-point lead midway through the second half, but they couldn’t quite hold off Becker before falling 89-81. Trevor Johnson led the Vikings with 23 points, followed by Carson Klein’s 20 points.
The next day was a different matter as a strong Tartan team dominated the game, beating North Branch 75-44. The only lead the Vikings could muster was before even a second had ticked off the clock as the Titans were given a technical foul during warmups. That 1-0 lead didn’t last long as Tartan raced out to a 62-35 halftime lead before cruising to the win. Nate Halseth was North Branch’s leading scorer, coming off the bench to contribute 13 points.
For Braham, the Bombers started the season with a loss to East Central by a score of 76-50.
Wrestling
While wrestling teams are being limited to at most triangulars this season, both the Jackets and Vikings got off to a busy start to their season, each competing in a pair of triangulars.
The Jackets opened their season hosting Brainerd and Eden Valley-Watkins, losing to Brainerd 40-27 and beating EVW 48-18. Andrew Stickley was the lone Jacket to pick up two contested wins.
Two days later, the Jackets traveled to Hibbing, where the Jackets easily topped Hibbing 57-15 and managed to edge Milaca 37-34. In the Milaca match, C-I built up a 37-27 lead with just two weights left and only allowed a major decision and 7-2 decision to clinch the win. Stickley was once again a double-winner, along with Carter Wothe, Logan Lindquist, and Treyton Byers.
North Branch had a tougher go of it in their first two triangulars. The Vikings lost to Princeton 63-12 and Dassel Cokato 69-6 to start the season, then fell to Andover 69-12 and Robbinsdale Armstrong 54-24 the following day. Jackson Marcussen was the lone double-winner at Princeton, and Josh Logan and Brandt Bombard won twice at Andover.
Rush City/Braham hosted a triangular versus Mora and Mille Lacs, with RCB only facing Mille Lacs, which they lost 48-36. All of RCB’s points came via pinfall by Isaak Coolidge, Gavon Schroeder, Luke Gould, Jesse Eklund, Masyn Longren, and Austin Sterling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.