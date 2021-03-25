To the casual observer of high school wrestling, when gazing at the numerous names from both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch who appeared on the list of “state competitors,” it would appear like the two schools had historically good results in the individual section tournaments. Upon closer inspection, however, those results are slightly misleading.
As a result of COVID restrictions that prevented the Minnesota State High School League from holding their typical three-day, eight-mat spectacle at the Excel Energy Center, MSHSL opted to hold “state preliminary” tournaments at regional sites across the state. Typically, the first and second place finishers in each weight would advance to the state tournament at the “X.” Under this year’s format, the section tournaments stopped short of conducting championship or third place matches, with the top four wrestlers advancing to the state prelims. Those state prelims featured qualifying wrestlers in one section competing against the qualifiers from the same other section, with the top two advancing to the state quarterfinals.
On paper, this meant C-I had 10 out of 14 wrestlers being named as state qualifiers. The Jackets took on qualifying wrestlers from Section 8AAA at Coon Rapids on Saturday, March 20. And once the dust settled, only Leo Edblad at 106 pounds wound up advancing to St. Michael-Albertville, the site of this year’s state championships. The freshman collected one pinfall and two decisions en route to the state prelim championship.
Besides Edblad, three other Jackets wrestled more than twice in the double-elimination brackets. Treytin Byers, at 160 pounds, lost his opening round match, but then worked his way through the consolation side, winning his third place match and giving him the chance to wrestle in a “true second” place match for a chance to advance to STMA. However, Byers lost that true second match by a close 3-2 score, resulting in a third place finish.
At 195 pounds, Andrew Stickley was able to advance to the third place match after losing in the opening round, but also lost in a close 3-2 decision.
Wyatt Wothe lost his first round match at 152 pounds, won his first consolation round match, but then lost for the second time.
The other Jackets to compete were Braylon Davis (113 pounds), Logan Lindquist (120 pounds), Maverick Henderson (126 pounds), Brandon Austin (138 pounds), Devan Jones (220 pounds), and Scott Simpson (285 pounds).
five Vikings compete
Under this unique format, North Branch found itself competing against wrestlers from Section 1AA, which top-to-bottom is one of the strongest Class AA sections. As a result, only one of their five state prelim qualifiers directly wrestled for a chance to advance to STMA.
Brandt Bombard, wrestling at 160 pounds, won his first round match via pinfall before losing his semifinal match on a 5-2 decision. Bombard would go on to win his third place match via pinfall, but lost 5-1 in a true second match.
At 145 pounds, Josh Logan lost his third place match, resulting in a fourth place finish. Both Evan Pommier (106 pounds) and Caleb Norwig (220 pounds) lost their first round match, won their first consolation match, but then lost their third match of the day. Ashton LaBelle (152 pounds) lost both of his matches.
