North Branch Viking 2020 Fall Sports Showcase

Viking Girls Tennis
Head coach: Joel Santjer
Assistant coaches: Andy Spofford
2020 Roster: Chloe Moline, Miaya Volkman, Gemma Rossini, Justine Joyal, Sophie Smith, Hollie Ohnsorg, Rachel Wurdemann, Hailey Bistodeau, Sophia Helinsky, Carrie Hall, Florence Osagiede, Brooke Rothe, Laura Steele
Who are the key players this year? We’ve got a lot of returning letter winners and some great senior leadership. It’s been great watching how the players have grown into their roles and really jelled as a unit.
How do you think any COVID-related rules will impact your team? We’ve been following social distancing and minimizing contact, but tennis by its very nature is already a sport that has little contact or players coming near each other. The changes have been mostly to the procedures before and after the match, so hopefully the actual play will be mostly unaffected.
Given the uncertainty of postseason play this season, what is the team’s mindset/expectations? We’re going into the season the same way we always go into it- to compete at a sport we love and to grow as a team.
COVID aside, what is your initial impression about this year’s squad? The team has been playing together for a long time, and it shows. They have been able to pick up right where they left off last year, and have shown a continued push to get better. They’ve worked incredibly hard in the off-season, and right from the first day they’ve been gearing up for the matches. It’s a great squad that improves together, and the girls have been a lot of fun to work with.
Viking Boys Soccer
Head coach: Jake Borash
Assistant coaches: Chad Johnson, Parker Johnson, Max Johnson and Don Mattson
2020 Roster: Tony Baker, Dylan Beaver, Tanner Bolliman, Nickolas Bovitz, Jackson Cady, Jaiden Carlson, Johnathon Carlson, Connor Dahlstrom, Drew Detzler, Chase Disrud, Ethan Egan, Eric Elizarraga-Flor, Grant Kennedy, Joseph Klecker, Garrett Korkowski, Ashton Kramer, Aaron Maroschek, Lake Mechtel, Nolan Nystrom, Will Parrucci, Wyatt Peek, Justin Ramos, Bryce Rehm, Austin Richter, Noah Schwartzrock, Jace Sperry, Harrison Toussaint, Brady Verdon, Carson Weber, Dylan Witte, Kobe Yang, and Chazz Johnson.
Who are the key players this year? All players are going to be key this year. We have a full group of seniors and a good amount of skillful players in the other grades. They are continuing to prove they are all key roles.
How do you think any COVID-related rules will impact your team? We will be doing what we can to continue with our privilege to play this season. All of the players have earned the right to participate and we will do what we can to ensure safety of each other. The rules are just another piece of adversity that we have to face and overcome together. Honestly it’s another moment for us to show our programs passion for the game.
Given the uncertainty of postseason play this season, what is the team’s mindset/expectations? They want to succeed, be competitive against all teams, stay positive, and encourage each other to break down any negative barriers.
COVID aside, what is your initial impression about this year’s squad? This is a great year to see so many soccer specific players. Sure, we have a few coming out that aren’t strictly soccer, but it’s amazing to see how far this program has come and built up again. It should be a great year and I’m excited to meet the conference opponents and compete.
Viking Girls Soccer
Head coach: Josh Kopp
Assistant coaches: Sherri Keller and Logan Delmont
2020 Roster: Hailey Maurer, Lilly Johnson, Abigail Randall, Laura Anderson, Paris Kopp, Isabel Linnerooth, Grace Dick, Danna Garcia-Velazquez, Summer Fruth, Peyton Verdon, Ava Gerten, Ava Mohs, Leah Romo, Sylvia Linkert, Paige Bauer, and Emmie Meyer.
Who are the key players this year? Senior Sylvia Linkert will continue to bring her athleticism with the ability to play multiple positions. Juniors Lilly Johnson, Emmie Meyer, and Paris Kopp continue to excel every year.
How do you think any COVID-related rules will impact your team? As far as COVID, we are following MDH and MSHSL guidance on return-to-play for sports and soccer specific guidelines that have been communicated to us. We are doing additional things within our program to help, such as daily health checks, issuing some equipment to avoid sharing of items as much as possible. As far as impact, our girls have taken it in stride with any other adversity we may face. A large part of our program philosophy centers around three areas. Things we can control, things we can influence & things we cannot control. We focus on the first two and forget about the uncontrollables. There are obviously areas within the COVID impact we can control & influence, but we cannot control that COVID is a part of life and sports right now. We’ve discussed it and we list it as an uncontrollable right with game weather, referees, etc. We can control our mindset, so that’s what we focus on. We focus on being grateful for the opportunity to play this Fall and improving our standard of play, not the restrictions of playing. I know our girls are very thankful for the hard work that our administration and activities department have put in to make our season happen.
Given the uncertainty of postseason play this season, what is the team’s mindset/expectations? Expectations will increase again this year as we are looking to continue to improve on our standard of play. We are starting to see the benefits of the foundation we’ve built the past couple of years. Our players have been in the program for a couple of years now and there is large buy-in as they see the benefits continuing to grow.
COVID aside, what is your initial impression about this year’s squad? I am very happy with the culture the kids have adapted to over the past two years. We have made consistent gains in all areas of our program. While everyone is experiencing difficult times and the adjustments that come with it, we are very happy and grateful that we get the opportunity to play this fall.
Viking Boys and Girls Cross Country
Head coach: Norm Nagel
Assistant coaches: Juanita Worthley
2020 Roster: (Girls) Madison Helin, Evelyn Demars, Cora Hudella, Victoria Kent, Emily Thornborrow, Elinor Tetzlaff, Norah Judson, and Mykala Sierra. (Boys) Alex Dick, Zach Johnson, Tanner Helin, Josiah Zderad, Lucas Edson, Kai Anderson, Paul Boelk, Justin Kormedy, Nathon Halseth, and Jarrett Nelson.
Who are the key players this year? Girls: Leading the way for the girls will be Cora Hudella and Norah Judson. We will be also counting on Evelyn Demars, Victoria Kent, Mykala Sierra, Madison Helin, Emily Thornborrow and Elinor Tetzlaff to fight for varsity spots. Madison Helin could be our first four-sport athlete. She participates in VB, BB, Softball and now XC. Boys: Lucas Edson, Zach Johnson and Alex Dick and will be our leaders on the boy’s side. Josiah Zderad, Kai Anderson, Paul Boelk, Tanner Helin, Justin Kormedy, Jarrett Nelson and 8th grader Tyler Minke 7th grader Andrew Witkowski will also contribute to the boy’s team.
How do you think any COVID-related rules will impact your team? To wear face coverings and to deal with school. We have to juggle a lot of things to be compliant with the MSHL. We can only run duels or tris for meets, no invites. The kids this year will miss the Milaca Mega Meet and Swain in Duluth. They really look forward to those meets. We have resilient kids and they are adapting really well with todays covid.
Given the uncertainty of postseason play this season, what is the team’s mindset/expectations? One of our goals this year is to move up in the conference, since there might not be a section and state meet this year because of covid. Our other goal is to be better today than we were yesterday.
COVID aside, what is your initial impression about this year’s squad? We have a group of kids willing to put in the work and extra time to make this a successful program.
