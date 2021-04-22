Interested in reducing your home’s energy bill? Spring is a wonderful time to look around your yard and start thinking about ways to use “solar friendly” shade trees to help cool your home in the summer and still invite the sun inside during the winter months. There are several factors to consider when planting a tree for the sake of energy conservation: location, distance from the house, tree height, and tree species.
In general, if you want your tree to help reduce the amount of air conditioning your home requires, plant your tree next to a west window (first choice) or an east window (second choice). The trees will help naturally block that late morning to late afternoon sun, helping to keep your home cool. In reverse, try to avoid planting directly in front of south facing windows if it is warmth from the winter sun you are after. This permits as much sunshine as possible to enter your home during these colder months. All that sunshine equates to free solar energy! Now that you have chosen the location, another factor to consider is how close to the house you should plant. The tree itself should be planted within 20 feet of the window so the shade from the tree will fall across the window during the summer months. Then, if the correct tree is planted, the sunshine can still pass through the tree’s branches during the colder winter months.
Be aware that your first choice of tree placement may not always be feasible. For example, you may have a pre-existing structure of some sort such as a sidewalk or patio that prevents you from planting in the “best” location. Always contact Gopher State One Call (www.gopherstateonecall.org or dial 811) to determine the location of underground utilities before you dig. The presence of these utilities will also influence where you plant. Tree placement is not an exact science. Choose the best option possible for your unique situation.
You have many energy-conserving shade trees to choose from that will work in our county. Take a look at the window you are planting in front of and determine how tall a tree would need to grow in order to be at least 10 feet taller than that. Consider trees that are known to tolerate our region’s cold winters and are disease resistant. Deciduous trees that lose their leaves relatively early in the fall make excellent choices. Landscape designers, garden center staff, and your local Master Gardeners may all serve as resources for helping you make the choice of what works best in your yard.
There are many excellent resources available online to help you decide where and what to plant. The MN DNR provides a concise overview on Energy Conservation Planting Strategies (www.dnr.state.mn.us/treecare/energy/strategies.html) from which many of the suggestions in this article were taken. The same people resources listed above can also provide background on proper planting, care and maintenance of your tree choice.
Depending on the height of your tree initially and the rate at which the species grows, you may not be able to see a reduction in your energy utilization the first season or two. Your shade tree is an investment in the future but as it grows it still offers a home for backyard wildlife and adds to the natural beauty of your home landscape.
