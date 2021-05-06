The Isanti Redbirds and the East Bethel Bandits will play a very special game on Friday, May 14. It will be the third annual Buddy Poppy Day game at Redbird field in Isanti. This game will honor veterans from Isanti and Anoka Counties who gave their lives in the following wars: Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Redbirds and the Bandits will begin play at 7:30 p.m. The game will be preceded by pre-game ceremonies and the presentation of the colors by the Isanti VFW Color Guard and the National Anthem. A special trophy has been made that has the names of all of the honored veterans listed on it. The team is hopeful that this may become an annual Poppy Day event.
Fans are encouraged to attend. There is no charge for admission and the concession stand will be open and stocked with hot dogs and popcorn.
A special thanks goes out to the Isanti VFW Post 2735 and Jim Rostberg for helping organize and sponsoring this event.
