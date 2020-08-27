Rum River BMX looks to get back on track

The City of Isanti will be abuzz with BMX racers this weekend for three different races – the annual Race for Life, the Gold Cup qualifier, and the Rum River BMX state qualifier will take place Aug. 28, 29, and 30 at Rum River BMX.
The Isanti City Council approved a special event permit for the races, as well as another special event permit for Oct. 4 at the indoor track, at its meeting Aug. 18.
The fees for the annual Race for Life will go to finding the cure for leukemia, according to Rum River BMX’s Larry Merchlewitz.
The Oct. 4 event is to allow Detroit Lakes BMX to host their state qualifier at Rum River BMX. Due to a lot of restrictions, a lot of tracks could not get to their tracks and do maintenance and repairs this year, Merchlewitz said, noting Minnesota weather is tough on outdoor tracks.
“As a community of tracks, we have a saying, ‘MNStrong.’ All of our tracks work together and we try to help each other out as much as we can,” Merchlewitz said, explaining why it would host Detroit Lakes’ state qualifier.
He noted the tracks need the revenue in order to keep going. Unlike Rum River BMX, which can produce revenue year-round, tracks like Detroit Lakes can only operate about four months of the year. In order to keep going for next year, Detroit Lakes needs the revenue from this race, according to Merchlewitz. He noted the network of MN tracks are all helping each other out.
These events are expected to attract 600 to 800 people per day, and Rum River BMX has policies and procedures in place to ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Riders and support people are required to sign a COVID -19 waiver.
Practices and racing can accommodate 100 riders each session, and racing will be divided into two blocks if there are more than 100 riders. Riders must come into the building ready to ride, no gear bags will be allowed in the building.
Only one support person will be allowed with each rider inside the building, and only parents of riders ages five and younger who need gate assistance will be permitted in the chute or gate area.
Social distancing is required at all times, and riders must have their helmets on at all times in the chute or gate. Parents helping in the chute or gates must wear a mask. If social distancing cannot be maintained in the spectator area, masks are encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.