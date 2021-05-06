Baseball
The Vikings had an excellent week last week, rattling off two lopsided wins and another in a pitcher’s dual. The biggest lopsided win came against Cloquet, where North Branch jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning and cruised to a 16-1, five-inning victory. The other lopsided win came over Fridley by a score of 11-2. Jordan Axberg pitched a complete game versus the Tigers, striking out 15 Fridley batters.
Sandwiched between those two, Devon Schulte pitched a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Duluth Denfeld. Nathan Skiba drove in the only run of the game in the sixth inning.
The Jackets had a little tougher of a week, losing twice. C-I was only able to score one run in each game, losing to Monticello 5-1 on Thursday, April 29 and Spring Lake Park 7-1 the following afternoon.
Softball
North Branch didn’t quite have as good of a week as their baseball counterparts, however they did pick up two lopsided wins, but also lost once. The lopsided victories were both five-inning affairs, with the Vikings beating Princeton 18-1 and St. Francis 11-1. Their week concluded with a 3-1 loss to conference and section rival Chisago Lakes.
In the game against the Wildcats, North Branch spotted Chisago Lakes their three runs, with two coming in the third and one coming in the fifth inning. North Branch tried to rally, scoring their run in the seventh, but they couldn’t quite pull off the come-from-behind walk-off win.
The Jackets suffered a pair of tough, close losses last week. The first was a 1-0 loss to Monticello, where the only run of the game came in the fourth inning. The following day, C-I lost to Zimmerman 3-1.
Boys tennis
North Branch suffered a pair of 5-2 losses last week, falling to St. Francis and Mora by the same score. Trevor Johnson, at third singles, picked up an individual win in both matches. Gabe Wurdemann was also a double winner, coming out on top as part of the first doubles team with Blake Scanlon versus St. Francis and winning by forfeit at fourth singles versus Mora.
Cambridge-Isanti’s only match of the week came against Becker, where the Bulldogs shut the Jackets out 7-0.
Boys golf
Both C-I and North Branch had a tougher time at the Mississippi 8 conference meet held in St. Francis on Wednesday, April 28. The Jackets finished fifth, and the Vikings came in eighth. C-I’s Nathaniel Bauer did have a strong meet, shooting an 84 as the top scorer for the Jackets, which placed him 15th overall. Tyler Minke shot an 89 for North Branch, which placed him 30th overall.
Track and field
North Branch was the only team to get a varsity meet in last week, competing at Princeton on Tuesday, April 27.
The girls team had a strong meet, coming in second, behind only Chisago Lakes and ahead of Princeton and St. Francis. Individually, Asaysha Olson had a spectacular meet, winning high jump, triple jump, and the 200. Also taking first for the girls were: Ella Kuhlman (400), Abby Schulte (shot put), Alexis Torres (discus), and the 4x200 relay.
The boys had a tougher time, coming in fourth versus the same schools. Harrison Toussaint claimed the only first places for the Vikings, with wins in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
