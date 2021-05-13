Viking Athlete of the Week - May 13, 2021

From the coach: I would like to nominate my 2nd baseman Ava Sittlow. She has a .481 batting average, 3 triples 7 RBIs, 3 walks and a slugging percentage of .704. This past week her bat was hot as even her outs were line drives to the outfield. She has been taking great at bats at the plate for us and being a spark in the middle of the order that we need.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is being around the team and having people I can rely on for anything.
Person who has influenced you: I have been influenced the most by my parents and coaches.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I prepare for a game by getting hyped up with the team and focusing on what I’m going to bring to the game.
Highlight of athletic career: My highlight would probably be getting to go with to state as an 8th grader, and when I made a big diving play my freshman year in a section game
Future goals: My future goals are to go to college and become a nurse.
