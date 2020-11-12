Viking Athlete of the Week - November 12, 2020

From the coach: We Coaches chose Paige Peaslee as our athlete of the week for several reasons. Paige is not only diligent at practice and brings high energy, she is a leader when it comes to working hard and always looking to improve. Her smile can light up a room, while her intensity pushes others to work hard and compete.
Favorite thing about sports: Being able to grow as a person and player while being with my friends. It’s great being able to see my teammates excel in their sports and lives. We have a lot of laughs.
Person who has influenced you: My former teammate Cianna Selbitschka. She was always there for me as a friend and she was a great leader. I felt comfortable asking her for advice in volleyball and she always made sure everyone was included. I want to be a strong leader like her.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I hang out with my teammates and go get food. Right before the game we get pumped up with music and chants. I also make sure that sometime before the game I visualize what I want out of myself for that game, whether it be getting lots of kills or being the best teammate I can be. I like to set goals for myself.
Highlight of athletic career: Getting second in state for volleyball my sophomore year and being named to the all tournament team.
Future goals: .I want to go to college and study in a field that I am passionate about. I would like to play volleyball or basketball in college on a team where I can make a contribution.
