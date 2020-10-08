Viking Athlete of the Week - October 8, 2020

From the coach: This is Derrian’s first year out. As an 8th grader, Derrian is our consistent 3rd runner for the Varsity girls team. She works hard at practice and is a pleasure to work with. She is also a multi sport athlete at North Branch... Cross Country, Volleyball, Gymnastics, and Track.
Favorite thing about sports: Meeting tons of new people and making new friends.
Person who has influenced you: My coach and friends.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Getting a lot of sleep the night before and stretching and icing.
Highlight of athletic career: Being a varsity runner as an 8th grader my first year running.
Future goals: To continue with volleyball and gymnastics during high school.
