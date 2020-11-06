After falling to defeat for the first time to Monticello, both North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti bounced back with a pair of victories last week. However, the means of the victories were very different, at least in one of the two wins.
Vikings cruise to victories
North Branch came up with a pair of easy wins last week, sweeping both Chisago Lakes and Princeton at home.
The Chisago Lakes win came against a Wildcat team who was playing in their first match of the season, and it showed as North Branch came away with 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 set wins. The offensive statistics were evenly spread out for the Vikings, with Lindsey Bunes earning nine kills, and Paige Peaslee and Leah Kent right behind with eight kills.
The next night was more of the same as Bunes and Reagan Irons leading with seven kills each and Peaslee right behind with six, with Kent adding five. The final scores were 25-15, 25-23, 25-13.
Jackets scrape by with five-set win
Meanwhile, the Jackets found themselves in a two-hour marathon match, having to rally from a 2-1 set deficit to pull out a gutsy 3-2 win by scores of 25-23, 25-27, 14-25, 25-15, 15-9.
Leading the way offensively for the Jackets was Ada Schlenker with 18 kills, Makenzie Coplan with 15 kills, and Ally Treichel with 12 kills. Defensively, Abbie Higley and Ellie Kuznia teamed up to keep the play alive with 24 and 13 digs, respectively.
Two nights later, the Jackets had an easier time as they made the short trek down to St. Francis, defeating the Saints 3-0 by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-21. Coplan had the most kills in the match with 11, while Higley added 14 digs.
Bombers fall to Tigers
Braham lost to Rush City 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 26, suffering only their second loss of the season. Their next match against the Tigers, which was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, was postponed.
