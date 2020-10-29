Volleyball teams fall victim to Magics’ spell

Although it was still very early in the season - with North Branch touting a 2-0 record and Cambridge-Isanti winning their lone match of the young season, both the Vikings and Bluejackets had their early-season successes stymied by the Monticello Magic on sequential nights last week.
Magic 3, Vikings 0
It has been a long time since the North Branch volleyball team has been in a position of getting swept, but that’s exactly what happened last Wednesday, Oct. 21 (the match was postponed by one day due to the winter storm). After starting off the night decently, the Vikings offense went flat, frequently missing passes that kept North Branch from getting into the flow of the game. Additionally, the Magic blockers were successful in keying on the Vikings’ strong middle attack, holding the combination of Paige Peaslee and Reagan Irons to six kills each, which did wind up leading the team in that category. Lindsay Bunes did add five kills from the outside. The final scores were 21-25, 22-25, 18-25.
The following night, while it took them a little while to recover from the defeat, the Vikings did rally from a 2-0 deficit to win the final three sets and defeat Big Lake 3-2 by scores of 21-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-9, 15-12.
Against the Hornets, the Vikings’ offense was much more balanced, with Peaslee leading the team with 11 kills, and Irons next with eight. The team also had a trio of players come up with seven kills each, with Leah Kent, Maddie Helin, and Paige Sheehan contributing that number of points. Sheehan also added 29 set assists for the night.
Magic 3, Bluejackets 1
One night later, it was C-I’s turn to go down in defeat to the visiting Magic, this time by a 3-1 score.
The Jackets got off to a fast start of their home opener, going up 15-10, but a Magic rally did C-I in for a final set score of 20-25. The second set was a little more of the same as C-I got off to a 9-6 lead before Monticello got rolling again, building up a comfortable lead and holding off any Jacket momentum for a 19-25 score.
C-I’s lone set win came in the third stanza, with the Jackets coming out on top 25-21 to extend the match to a fourth set, which was won by Monticello 18-25.
For the match, Makenzie Coplan led the team with 11 kills, while Abbie Higley and Ellie Kuznia did yeoman’s work on the defensive side, collecting 16 and 14 digs, respectively.
This was C-I’s only match of the week as first Chisago Lakes and then St. Francis postponed their Tuesday, Oct. 20 visits to CIHS.
Braham sweeps Lions
As it is for most of the season, the Braham Bombers faced the same opponent last week, defeating the Oglivie Lions 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and 3-1 two nights later. The wins brings the Bombers’ season record to 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.