Cambridge City Park bathrooms temporarily closed

Visitors to Cambridge City Park over the next two weeks will have to come up with an alternative if they need to use bathroom facilities — and they can thank persistent vandalism for it.
City officials have been struggling to keep up with damage inflicted on the facilities for several years now, but the situation is only getting worse. According to Public Works Director Todd Schwab, Public Works is needing to spend two to three hours every Monday morning fixing what the vandals did the weekend before.
Currently, those bathrooms, which were constructed in 2016 in part thanks to a donation from the Rotary Association of Cambridge and Isanti, are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. They get unlocked by a member of Public Works in the morning and are locked up at night by a Cambridge Police Officer.
According to Police Chief Todd Schuster, there is no checklist in place when they are opened or closed, so there isn’t a routine inspection being performed at the time they are locked. He added Public Works typically will clean up the vandalism without recording or reporting it.
Because of this, Schuster admits the city isn’t sure exactly when the vandalism is taking place, so it is uncertain if simply reducing the hours open would solve the problem. He mentioned the police department does have a couple cameras they could put up to try and pin down possible times of the damage. However, based on privacy laws, the cameras could only record people coming and going from outside the doors.
“We can see people going in and out,” Schuster said. “(But) it’s not necessarily the person who did the damage. And, the cameras send a notification to the person monitoring the phone they are connected to every single time they go off. So if a bird flies by, if a car drives by, the person is getting a notification.”
Initially, the Cambridge City Council considered closing the bathrooms for a full month, however, Councilmembers Mark Ziebarth and Bob Shogren didn’t like the idea of a complete closure for so long, which wouldn’t allow for the city to collect data on when the vandalism took place. Shogren suggested it would only take a couple of weeks for city staff to come up with a plan for charting the damage. Chief Schuster said he is confident his department could come up with some sort of inspection/checklist system whoever locks the bathrooms at night would fill out.
Community Development Director Marcia Westover asked the council if there were to be a complete closure of the bathrooms, an exception would be made during city-sponsored events. The council was agreeable to that.
Ultimately, the council voted 3-2, with Councilmembers Ziebarth and Aaron Berg voting against, a two-week closure of only the bathrooms at City Park, with the exception of during city-sponsored events or if the park was reserved by a private party. In those cases, the bathrooms would be opened just prior to the event starting and closed immediately after the event ends. The council will also hear plans for how to chart the damage from staff at its next council meeting on July 3.
