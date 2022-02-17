A Cambridge man is facing felony charges relating to alleged mail theft and check fraud crimes stemming from incidents that took place over several months and in several communities in Isanti and Chisago Counties.
Isanti County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Brian Lee Emerson, 36, on Jan. 22, 2022; Emerson is facing 15 counts of mail theft, plus three counts of check forgery— falsely endorsing, one count of identity theft, and a fifth degree drugs charge.
According to the criminal complaint against Emerson, investigators executed a search warrant on Jan. 22 on a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt reportedly impounded on Jan. 12, 2022. Emerson had driven the Cobalt to Walmart, where he was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, court records reveal. The vehicle was identified as being involved in various mail theft and check fraud matters reported in the community over the previous several months.
“The vehicle contained various items of mail, checks, empty packages of items from USPS and Amazon, newspapers, and Christmas cards of known, and previously unknown victims in various adjacent counties,” the statement of probable cause indicates.
Twenty-eight items were alleged to have been discovered in the execution of the warrant including checkbooks and checks.
“Checks 1021 to 1040 were recovered, with some written out to Brian Emerson for a total of $540. This was located in the sleeve of the driver’s side door,” according to the complaint. “Mr. Emerson did not have permission to possess these checks nor to write them out to himself.”
Also recovered from the vehicle were prescription medication not belonging to Emerson and “numerous packages of zippered clear plastic baggies found in the center console.” The baggies contained a dark-colored metal smoking device, plant material that field-tested positive for marijuana, and three identifiable Adderall pills, a schedule II controlled substance.
Emerson also allegedly had a drivers license in his possession that did not belong to him, resulting in a felony charge of identity theft.
Emerson is facing three years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine or both on each of felonies stemming from the mail theft. The check forgery, identity theft, and felony drug charges carry a punishment of five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
Emerson’s first appearance in Isanti County District Court is scheduled for March 23, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.