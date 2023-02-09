A 37-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with 21 counts of mail theft in connection with an ongoing investigation involving multiple attempts to either purchase goods or make bank deposits with fraudulent checks.
According to court records, Brittany Joy Nelson, along with her boyfriend Brian Lee Emerson, were arrested on suspicion of attempting to use fraudulent checks. Upon a search of the vehicle the two were in at the time of the arrest, law enforcement recovered numerous pieces of mail not addressed to or from either Nelson or Emerson. Included were pieces of mail belonging to at least 21 different addresses of residents of the city of North Branch, Chisago County, Isanti County, and Pine County. Calls to those individuals confirmed that the mail was obtained by someone removing them from mailboxes without the owners’ consent.
According to the police report, some of the mail recovered could be connected to another matter involving Emerson in which he had already been charged (see article in the Feb. 17, 2022 edition of the Isanti-Chisago County Star for details of Emerson’s previous charges).
Law enforcement originally became suspicious of the two as Nelson’s car was seen at numerous locations where fraudulent transactions had taken place. These various criminal acts always involved Nelson’s vehicle being used.
Each of the 21 charges reads: “On or about Jan. 13, 2022, Brittany Joy Nelson did knowing or having reason to know the mail was obtained illegally, receive, possess, transfer, buy or conceal mail removed from a depository... without claim of right.”
Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of three years and/or a $5,000 fine. Nelson’s next court appearance will be on March 8, 2023.
