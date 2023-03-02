CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 19 - 25. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Christian Eastwood (DOB 02/14/1991) of Bemidji, was charged Feb. 21 with fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Dustin Duane Ruzynski (DOB 06/25/1982) of North Branch, was charged Feb. 21 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Triston Gregory Robert Schulz (DOB 06/10/2004) of Braham, was charged Feb. 21 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact under 14 - actor greater than 36m older.
