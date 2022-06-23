CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 13 - 17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kevin Michael Desmet-Groseclose (DOB 08/26/1987) of Apple Valley, was charged June 13 with receiving stolen property.
Anthony Patrick Quast (DOB 12/14/1988) of Wyoming, was charged June 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Greymann Wonzayll Ford (DOB 03/17/1989) of Grandy, was charged June 14 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Timothy Michael Connelly (DOB 05/31/1985) of Maplewood, was charged June 16 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Kevin Lee Brahs (DOB 01/12/1972) of Turtle Lake, WI, was charged June 16 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived.
Travis John Burgess (DOB 08/09/1978) of Center City, was charged June 17 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
