A Dalbo man is facing additional charges in a Grasston case, based on newly discovered evidence. Shawn Patrick Bellach, 37, is now facing charges of kidnapping and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct. He was originally charged with depriving custody/parental rights.
Bellach, of Dalbo, is believed to be involved in the kidnapping of a Forest Lake girl who was reported missing on May 19. She allegedly left on her bicycle with a yellow trailer on the back, along with $3,000 in cash from babysitting, and two cats.
According to the criminal complaint, BCA special agents found that Bellach and the girl had been exchanging text messages and that Bellach was an ex-boyfriend of the girl’s mother.
A warrant of Bellach’s residence located a yellow bike trailer that matched the youth’s. Agents were also able to identify two cell phones newly connected to Bellach’s Google account that led them to an address on State Highway 107 in Grasston, where they found where the youth and Bellach had been living in a tent in the woods.
During execution of the search warrant, the missing juvenile was located hiding in a closet in the residence with her hair in front of her face. A cell phone with a red case was located next to her on the floor. BCA agents located a tent on the property by following paths that were mowed. An extension cord ran from the residence to the tent, and in the tent, agents located $2,590 in currency and the juvenile’s cat.
The owner of the property said she knew about the girl being brought there. She was told the girl was being physically abused at home and felt she was doing a good thing. The owner of the property said the youth would sometimes use the home to make food or wash clothes.
Previously, Bellach had voluntarily called law enforcement twice stating that he didn’t know where the youth was and that he was very worried about her. He also told them he was in a relationship with the youth’s mother for about a year and had been living with them.
When the girl was found at the Grasston property, Bellach admitted he had been untruthful to law enforcement, according to the complaint.
Investigation by the BCA showed a connection between cell phone images and records, along with surveillance footage at a Forest Lake business, leading Bellach to picking up the youth on or around May 19.
A search warrant revealed video and text evidence of an inappropriate relationship between Bellach and the minor and possible sexual misconduct. Other messages in July showed the youth complaining about living in the tent.
On July 12, the date the girl was found, Bellach messaged the youth saying that she should disguise herself, run up the driveway and shut the gate.
The felony kidnapping (to facilitate felony or flight) charge comes with a 40 year maximum prison sentence and/or a $50,000 fine.
