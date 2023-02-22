In accordance with Minnesota State Statutes, the Isanti Police Department is releasing information and scheduling a community notification meeting regarding a level 3 predatory offender who is moving into the area.
According to a press release from the Isanti Police Department, Joshua Joseph Foster recently moved to the vicinity of 5th Avenue Court Southwest in the city of Isanti. Because of his status, a community notification meeting will be held at the Isanti Community Center at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and the Isanti Police Department will be available to provide useful information on public safety and answer questions.
“This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness,” read a posting on the Isanti Police Department’s Facebook page. “The Isanti Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he/she works or goes to school.
“Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered individual is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.”
