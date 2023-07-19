Informational meeting scheduled for sexual predator alert

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a public meeting for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 in the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus Theater in order to provide information and answer questions regarding a Level 3 sexual offender moving into the area.
According to Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich, Joshua Joseph Foster (DOB 08/21/1989) has registered to live in the vicinity of 289th Ave. NW, rural Isanti.
According to a fact sheet provided by the Sheriff’s Office, at the age of 18, Foster engaged in sexual contact against a female teenager who had a known developmental disability. He was released from prison on Dec. 15, 2021 after completing his sentence.
“This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community,” read a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”
