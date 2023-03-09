ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORT
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 26 - March 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Blake Anthony Greeninger (DOB 05/29/1962) of Isanti, was charged Feb. 27 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Daniel Bjorke Collins (DOB 11/08/1983) of White Bear Lake, was charged Feb. 27 with one count of check forgery - make or alter a check; and one count of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Nicholas David Grandy (DOB 02/16/1990) of White Bear Lake, was charged Feb. 28 with drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration.
Calvin Maurice Williams (DOB 05/31/1981) of Minneapolis, was charged March 1 with three counts of aggravated forgery - legal rights created/terminated; three counts of identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person; and three counts of theft - by swindle.
Chenlee H Liu (DOB 09/29/1963) of Cambridge, was charged March 1 with insurance fraud - damage/conceal property.
Zachary Lee Schneider (DOB 05/03/1991) of Andover, was charged March 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brian Lee Emerson (DOB 05/29/1985) of Cambridge, was charged March 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
James Matthew Wright (DOB 07/01/1993) of Braham, was charged March 2 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Tami Rae Kullmann (DOB 09/26/1963) of Cambridge, was charged March 3 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon - substantial bodily harm; one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; and one count of assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Jeffery Steven Brasch (DOB 08/17/1979) of Cambridge, was charged March 3 with terroristic threats - reckless disregard risk.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORT
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 26 - March 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jeffrey John Williams (DOB 08/22/1978) of Shafer, was charged Feb. 27 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Matthew Thomas Urban (DOB 01/21/1991) of Lino Lakes, was charged Feb. 28 with one count of traffic - DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure; and one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
Zoie Katrin Altenhoff (DOB 06/26/2001) of Center City, was charged March 1 with assault - 4th degree - correction employee/probation officer/prosecutor/judge - intentionally transfers bodily fluids.
Alex William Palmer (DOB 01/03/1998) of Stacy, was charged March 1 with receiving stolen property.
Kevin Czerekaviczius (DOB 03/15/1975) of Shafer, was charged March 2 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Jordan Hunter Cole Vos (DOB 07/13/1998) of Hastings, was charged March 3 with two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact under 14 - actor greater than 36m older.
Daniel Gene Hurley (DOB 08/09/1989) of Hugo, was charged March 3 with murder - 3rd degree - sell/give/distribute controlled substance - schedules 1 and 2.
