Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 11 - 15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Jared Jide (DOB 10/22/2002) of Isanti, was charged on April 11 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Kyle Richard Simonson (DOB 11/28/1995) of Isanti, was charged on April 12 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Michael Todd Needham (DOB 05/22/1989) of Princeton, was charged April 12 with two counts of check forgery - falsely endorse.
Tiombe Tene Rollen (DOB 09/19/1971) of St. Paul, was charged April 12 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Shawn Michael Morello (DOB 01/18/1975) of Cottonwood, was charged April 13 with burglary - 3rd deg. - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Jerome Edward Devine, III (DOB 07/29/1981) of Saint Paul, was charged April 15 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 11 - 15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Dustin Jay Wick (DOB 12/03/1987) of White Bear Lake, was charged April 11 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Connor Jason Olson (DOB 03/22/1993) of Rush City, was charged April 14 with fugitive from justice from other state.
bruce Michael Christiano (DOB 02/11/1991) of Lindstrom, was charged April 14 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Shawn Allen Phetteplace (DOB 05/07/1974) of North Branch, was charged April 15 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.