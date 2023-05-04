ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 16 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Shawn Allen Carlson (DOB 01/08/1990) of Cambridge, was charged April 17 with one count of threats of violence - reckless disregard risk; and one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Darren Michael Thompson (DOB 07/16/1975) of Milaca, was charged April 18 with two counts of issue dishonored check - offense; and one count of theft by swindle.
Alex James Wilson (DOB 10/29/2002) of Isanti, was charged April 18 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Seth Everett Rudolph (DOB 02/06/1999) of Cambridge, was charged April 18 with one count of drugs - 4th degree - sale - schedule 1,2,3 but not marijuana; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brenda All Sherman (DOB 07/10/1966) of Minneapolis, was charged April 21 with one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent; one count of theft - legal interest - permanent deprive another; one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - breach of fiduciary obligation; one count of financial exploitation - vulnerable adult - uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else; and one count of financial exploitation - volnerable adult - deprives property or resources for benefit of someone else.
Jason Alan Bebeau (DOB 03/25/1972) of Elk River, was charged April 21 with burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.
Casey Alan Degerstrom (DOB 06/26/1980) of Cambridge, was charged April 27 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 16 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Robert James Canfield (DOB 03/111/1989) of North Branch, was charged April 17 with traffic - DWI - First - degree driving while impaired.
James Aaron Hostrawser (DOB 08/06/1986) of Hugo, was charged April 18 with domestic abuse - violate order for protection.
David Michael Jones (DOB 06/23/1986) of St. Francis, was charged April 21 with Fugitive from justice from other state (extradition waived).
Cory Alan Trampe (DOB 01/29/1969) of Pine City, was charged April 21 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chase Andrew Jeske (DOB 09/29/2005) of Hammond, WI, was charged April 21 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Brock Steven Krull (DOB 06/06/1990) of Lindstrom, was charged April 24 with criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact under 14 - actor greater than 36m older.
Ryan Raoul Anderson (DOB 08/12/1991) of North Branch, was charged April 25 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Deanna Marie Graber (DOB 12/05/1964) of Stacy, was charged April 25 with theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Griffin Conrad Anderson (DOB 11/02/1998) of North Branch, was charged April 26 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Matthew James Lindgren (DOB 03/15/1984) of Stacy, was charged April 27 with one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle - alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours; and one count of traffic - DWI - operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
