ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 2 - 8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Robert Thomas Karalunas (DOB 10/27/1969) of Cambridge, was charged April 3 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Matthew John Major (DOB 05/08/1985) of Garrison, was charged April 3 with three counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Patrick Thomas Schulz (DOB 09/06/1989) of Rogers, was charged April 3 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
David Tyrel Szczodroski (DOB 07/14/1981) of Little Falls, was charged April 3 with one count of theft - by swindle; one count of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud; and one count of possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check.
Donald Raymond Benson (DOB 10/19/1976) of Dalbo, was charged April 7 with two counts of assault - 4th degree - peace officer - throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto officer.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 2 - 8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Sidney Eggum (DOB 10/31/1976) of Wyoming, was charged April 3 with two counts of dangerous weapon firearm prior violent crime possess ammo/any firearm - conviction or adjudicate; one count of explosive/incendiary - possess - previous conviction violent crime; one count of machine guns and short-barreled shotguns - acts prohibited - own/possess/operate; and three counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Brandon Martin Bassett (DOB 04/26/1981) of Brook Park, was charged April 3 with identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person.
Troy Anthony Dye (DOB 05/27/1981) of Circle Pines, was charged April 4 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
James RV Ames (DOB 12/16/1965) of Newport, was charged April 5 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Joseph Edward Johnson (DOB 10/13/1994) of North Branch, was charged April 6 with theft - by swindle.
Ryan Denis Larsin (DOB 04/13/1973) of Stacy, was charged April 7 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
