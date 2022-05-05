ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 25 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Bruce Hitzemann (DOB 09/22/1975) of Blaine, was charged April 25 with harassment; restraining order - violate w/in 10 yrs of 1st of 2 prev dom violence convictions/adjud.
Samuel Charles Giddings (DOB 02/12/1992) of Cambridge, was charged with two counts of theft- take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Richard Leon Yearwood (DOB 06/27/1976) of North Branch, was charged April 28 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; and two counts of assault - 5th degree - 2/more prev. convict. in 3 years.
Derek Justin Skajewski (DOB 09/29/1989) of Cambridge, was charged April 29 with one count of theft - take/drive motor vehicle - no owner consent; and one count of theft - indifferent to owner rights.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 25 - 29. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Zeronica Dayle Sjolie (DOB 09/11/1985) of North Branch, was charged April 25 with fugitive from justice from other state.
Dallie Ron Patzner (DOB 11/08/1990) of Braham, was charged April 26 with domestic assault.
Kerion Amare Briggs (DOB 02/15/2003) of Red Wing, was charged April 21 with one count of attempted murder - 2nd degree - with intent - not premeditated; and one count of aggravated robbery - 1st degree.
Chantelle Lauren Wodaszewski (DOB 06/22/1987) of Scandia, was charged April 29 with drugs - 2nd degree - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine.
Austin Daniel McNeally (DOB 09/18/1990) of Taylors Falls, was charged April 29 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Brigette Ann Sellman (DOB 05/20/1984) of Taylors Falls, was charged April 29 with aiding an offender - accomplice after the fact.
