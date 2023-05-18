ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 30 - May 13. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Dominick James Lutterman (DOB 04/22/2000) of Mora, charged May 1 with assault - 4th degree - correctional employee, probation officer, prosecutor, or judge.
Jason Dennis Norby (DOB 10/22/1970) of Isanti, charged May 1 with one count of domestic assault.
Michael George Servaty (DOB 12/23/1988) of Cambridge, charged May 1 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
Corey Conroy Ferry (DOB 05/06/1989) of Cambridge, charged May 1 with assault - 3rd degree - past pattern of child abuse.
Travis David Ostlund (DOB 06/17/1965) of Cambridge, charged May 1 with registration and eligibility of voters - register an ineligible voter.
Frank John Rakowiecki (DOB05/28/1978) of Isanti, charged May 1 with criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration or contact with person under 13 - actor > 36m older.
John Meryl Rakowiecki (DOB 08/20/1979) of Rush City, charged May 1 with two counts of criminal sex conduct - 1st degree - penetration - victim 13-15 - position of authority; one count of criminal sexual conduct 1st degree - penetration or contact with person under 13 - actor > 36m older; one count of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - victim under 13 - actor > 36m old; and two counts of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - victim 13-15 - position of authority.
Cory Philip Nelson (DOB 12/23/1992) of Minneapolis, charged May 4 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Jordan Taylor Cox (DOB 10/10/1997) of Anoka, charged May 8 with one count of criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree - penetration - cause personal injury; one count of criminal sexual conduct - 2nd degree - personal injury - force/coerce; one count of Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Victim 13-15 and Actor more than 24 months older; and one count of Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Force or Coercion.
Micheal Allen Chilson (DOB 06/19/1984) of Cambridge, charged May 8 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Chase Warren Gates (DOB 01/25/1988) of St. Paul, charged May 8 with one count of Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection; and one count of Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Novotny Rose Mitthun (DOB 06/09/1995) of Pine City, charged May 11 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 30 - May 13. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Christian Eastwood (DOB 02/14/1991) of North Branch, charged May 1 with fugitive from other state - extradition waived.
Lavone James Kroschel (DOB 12/07/2000) of North Branch, charged May 1 with damage to property - 1st degree - value reduced over $1,000.
Roger Bruce Nahl (DOB 04/09/1984) of Rush City, charged May 3 with domestic assault.
Karen Marie Hinz (DOB 09/13/1980) of Gheen, was charged May 8 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Paul Cory Fenstermaker (DOB 10/30/1975) of North Branch, charged May 8 with Domestic Assault - By Strangulation.
Erik Eddy Gustafson (DOB 09/10/1985) of Gheen, charged May 8 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Misty Dawn Scott (DOB 10/20/1974) of Chisago City, charged May 9 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Kaylee Elizabeth Britz (DOB 05/09/1992) of Cambridge, charged May 10 with Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana.
Luke Eugene Koslowski (DOB 02/12/1980) of North Branch, charged May 10 with Aiding an Offender on Probation/Parole/Sup Rel-AandD Order Issued.
