Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 4 - 8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Brian Michael Bienhoff (DOB 01/04/1989) of Isanti, was charged April 4 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Roger Robert Williams (DOB 11/09/1974) of Stanchfield, was charged April 4 with two counts of predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.
Jeffrey Robert Lindell (DOB 12/22/1987) of Cambridge, was charged April 4 with threats of violence.
Jason Leigh Boelter (DOB 05/26/1981) of Brooklyn Center, was charged April 4 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Dominick James Lutterman (DOB 04/22/2000) of Cambridge, was charged April 4 with one count of burglary - 1st deg - dwelling - occupied - non-accomplice present; one count of domestic assault; and four counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana. He was also charged on April 5 with two counts of threats of violence. He was also charged on April 6 with a second count of domestic assault.
Andrew Phillip Vanderpas (DOB 09/01/1988) of Stacy, was charged April 5 with one count drugs - store meth paraphernalia in the presence of child or vulnerable adult; and one count of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Melissa Mary Schlichting (DOB 04/18/1980) of Lake City, was charged April 5 with identity theft - transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person.
Austin Vladislav Lehn (DOB 12/06/1995) of Isanti, was charged April 6 with one count of simple robbery; one count of domestic assault; and one count of theft - take/use/transfer movable prop - no consent.
Tayler Christopher Kassa (DOB 05/01/2000) of Cambridge, was charged April 7 with two counts of check forgery - make or alter a check; and one count of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud. He was also charged on April 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Elexis Nichole Moody (DOB 06/29/1995) of Brainerd, was charged April 7 with counterfeiting of currency - uttering or possessing.
Katlynn Marie Lambeth (DOB 10/06/1994) of Isanti, was charged April 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nicholas Eugene Anderson (DOB 09/30/1994) of Stacy, was charged April 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Gregory Allen Kartak (DOB 11/03/1983) of Stanchfield, was charged April 8 with assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon.
Crystal Kay Kukacka (DOB 10/04/1990) of Stanchfield, was charged April 8 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 4 - 8. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jeffrey William Deziel (DOB 03/11/1965) of Champlin, was charged April 4 with drugs - 4th degree - possess schedule 1/2/3 except marijuana with intent to sell.
Nicholas Leigh Bailey (DOB 03/12/1984) of St. Paul, was charged April 5 with receiving stolen property.
Jillian Rachelle Oakgrove (DOB 06/07/1978) of North Branch, was charged April 8 with domestic assault.
Matthew Aaron Fasciana (DOB 04/11/1961) of Harris, was charged April 8 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
