ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on April 9 - 15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Alexis Sue Nelson (DOB 12/10/1979) of Zimmerman, was charged April 14 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on April 9 - 15. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Theresa Ann Smith (DOB 09/02/1971) of Rush City, was charged April 10 with aiding an offender on probation/parole/sup rel - Aand D order issued.
Anthony McCartney (DOB 05/19/1964) of Minneapolis, was charged April 12 with two counts of check forgery - offer/possess w/intent to defraud.
Michael Everat Splittstoser (DOB 10/27/1975) of North Branch, was charged April 14 with domestic assault.
Brooke Autumn Wilcoxen (DOB 07/16/1998) of St. Paul, was charged April 14 with threats of violence - reckless disregard risk.
