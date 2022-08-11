ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 1 - 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Adam Scott Spar (DOB 12/31/1984) of Isanti, was charged Aug. 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
David Alan Olson (DOB 04/17/1955) of Cambridge, was charged Aug. 5 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 1 - 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Rafael Francisco Castro (DOB 01/26/1990) of Orlando, Fl, was charged Aug. 1 with two counts of mail theft - intentionally removes mail addressed to another without claim of right.
Alexis Nicholle Schnacky (DOB 11/08/1999) of Saint Paul, was charged Aug. 1 with two counts of mail theft - intentionally removes mail addressed to another without claim of right.
Paul Carl Jensen (DOB 08/01/1967) of Maplewood, was charged Aug. 5 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Brianne Nicole Brazelton (DOB 07/31/1984) of Saint Paul Park, was charged Aug. 5 with receiving stolen property.
Andrew Mark Murschel (DOB 12/16/1993) of Rush City, was charged Aug. 5 with domestic assault.
Arnold Jon Belgarde (DOB 09/24/1980) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 5 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
