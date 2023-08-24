ISANTI COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Aug. 13 - 19. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Matthew Lawrence Peluf (DOB 10/30/1985) of Stanchfield, was charged Aug. 14 with Attempted Domestic Assault - By Strangulation.
Heather Brianne Morrissey (DOB 05/26/1987) of Milaca, was charged Aug. 16 with Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk.
Adam Lee Pojanowski (DOB 05/13/1987) of Dalbo, was charged Aug. 16 with Domestic Assault - By Strangulation.
CHISAGO COUNTY COURT REPORTS
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Aug. 13 - 19. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
David Lee Fisher (DOB 09/14/1997) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 14 with Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
Hunter Ryan Scheler (DOB 10/02/2002) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 15 with Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent.
Terrance Alysworth Johnson (DOB 01/26/1982) of Brooklyn Center, was charged Aug. 18 with one count of Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure; and one count of Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol.
Damon Eugene Demont (DOB 06/30/1979) of North Branch, was charged Aug. 18 with domestic assault.
